  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Canada’s best investment bank 2021: TD Securities
    TD Securities is far from being the biggest investment bank in Canada, but its performance in the awards period saw it post impressive gains in both its investment banking and markets businesses. After many years, it dislodges its bigger rival RBC Capital Markets to win Euromoney’s award for Canada’s best investment bank.
    July 14, 2021
  • AWARDS
    Excellence in leadership in North America 2020: TD Bank Group
    As the sixth-largest bank in North America by branches, TD Bank Group penetrates deep into the Canadian and US markets. It deployed massive support to retail and corporate clients in both countries as the coronavirus crisis took hold.
    July 15, 2020
  • AWARDS
    Canada's best bank 2019: TD Bank
    Canada has a clutch of big banks that dominate its financial services industry and competition is fierce in most segments. Few are able to compete across the whole spectrum, however. TD Bank is one that can, and the last 12 months marked another successful period for the firm, making it once again Canada’s best bank.
    July 10, 2019

