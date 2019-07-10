The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best investment bank 2019: Barclays

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

In investment banking, the first quarter of this year capped a particularly difficult period in the markets; one that has hit Europe and European firms hardest. 

The continued woes of Deutsche Bank and the cuts announced by the big two French banks in February encapsulated the difficulties, with Société Générale looking like it was finally admitting defeat, at least in fixed income trading.

But there are still a few European banks giving the US banks a run for their money, especially Barclays, western Europe’s best investment bank. This was a year when it became clear that Barclays’ strategy in investment banking could come good and that Europe – not just the UK – is a central part of that success. 

