World's best bank in the emerging markets 2019: Bank of China

Awards for Excellence 2019

The expansion of Chinese infrastructure through the Belt and Road Initiative; the internationalization of the renminbi; the growth of China-based multilaterals on the world stage: these are key themes that are shaping global finance – and will continue to do so.

Of all the mainland enterprises, Bank of China is the best positioned to benefit and assist.

More than a century old on the mainland, Bank of China also has the greatest international reach of all the Chinese banks. It is present in 57 countries, and its overseas operations contribute more than a quarter of group profits.