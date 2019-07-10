World's best investment bank 2019: JPMorgan

Awards for Excellence 2019

It is a sign of just how far JPMorgan has come in investment banking in the years since the financial crisis that the near obsession of its senior management today is no longer how to build leadership – in some markets they even believe it would be better for the bank if its share went down – but rather how to guard against complacency.

The firm has never looked more powerful than it does today. The gap to second place at the top of the global investment banking revenue rankings is growing wider than ever – close to 100 basis points for full year 2018, when 50bp or so used to separate the leading firms.