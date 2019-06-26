The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Middle East's best bank 2019: Arab Bank

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards


This year’s best bank in the Middle East has come a long way to reclaim the title it last won a decade ago. In 2009, we praised Arab Bank for its unmatched ability to survive a crisis, having coped with, and even grown during, the financial crisis that overcame the world’s markets the year before.

Back then, Arab Bank was already engulfed in an arduous legal battle over alleged terrorist financing – a litigation that lasted 14 years, from 2004, and weighed down the bank’s balance sheet with the threat of big payouts. That difficulty clouded perceptions of the bank’s worth; its conclusion last year has lifted that cloud.

Now it is plain for all to see how much Arab Bank has grown and improved under the leadership of Nemeh Sabbagh, chief executive since 2010.

