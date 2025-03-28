Private banking awards national winners 2025: Germany

Best private bank: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Deutsche Bank Private Bank has delivered robust financial growth in its domestic market, driven by strategic operational synergies, targeted expansion in key client segments, and effective adaptation to evolving client preferences.

The bank recorded strong financial performance, achieving double-digit growth in the high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segments for the fourth straight year. This was complemented by impressive revenue growth and significant client acquisition, resulting in notably strong net inflows through the first three quarters of 2024.

Operational synergies are a driving force behind this progress. By aligning wealth management and private banking more closely, the bank enhanced internal efficiencies while preserving distinct client-facing strategies for different market segments.

The bank also addressed evolving digital demand via a dedicated remote advisory format in private banking, now in pilot phase with positive early client feedback.