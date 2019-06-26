Arab Bank
all page content
all page content
Main body page content
LATEST ARTICLES
-
This year’s best bank in the Middle East has come a long way to reclaim the title it last won a decade ago. In 2009, we praised Arab Bank for its unmatched ability to survive a crisis, having coped with, and even grown during, the financial crisis that overcame the world’s markets the year before.
-
A lack of funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remains one of the most pressing challenges facing Middle Eastern economies today.
-
Dispute with CEO; Cites cost-cutting, centralization
-
Jordanian firm picks former BankMed head; Shoman remains as chairman
-
Jordan’s Arab Bank is one of the most influential financial institutions in the Middle East. It has thrived for nearly 80 years, largely because of a strict risk management policy. Sudip Roy reports from Amman on how the bank is managing the financial crisis.