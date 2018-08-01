Awards for Excellence 2018: World’s best bank, world’s best investment bank, and banker of the year acceptance speech videos
View videos from Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2018: Brian Moynihan accepts Bank of America’s world’s best bank award; Jamie Forese collects Citi’s world’s best investment bank award; Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam is named banker of the year.
Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its 2018 Awards for Excellence Bank of America and Citi win top prizes; Credit Suisse’s Tidjane Thiam is named Banker of the Year; Asian banks make their mark in global awards.
Bank of America sets the standard for the new era of banking
The B of A-Team – Brian Moynihan’s plan comes together
Having stabilized the bank after the financial crisis, Bank of America’s management conceived a simple plan for its future: maintain a diverse set of businesses but deal with less risky customers; provide them with fewer, simpler products; automate for efficiency; and then grow by doing more for these customers.
The firm is a genuine contender in investment banking in every region of the world.
Who you gonna call? How Citi became clients’ go-to global investment bank
The old charges against Citi’s wholesale banking division no longer apply.
Tidjane Thiam’s radical three-year plan, which has reinvented Credit Suisse with wealth management at its core, is starting to pay off.
The master strategist: How Tidjane Thiam brought a revolution to Credit Suisse
It took an outsider to turn around Credit Suisse, to force executives and shareholders to accept that they had been following a false dream of a trading-dominated business that could somehow avoid blow-ups and produce acceptable returns.