Awards

Awards for Excellence 2018: World’s best bank, world’s best investment bank, and banker of the year acceptance speech videos

August 01, 2018
View videos from Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2018: Brian Moynihan accepts Bank of America’s world’s best bank award; Jamie Forese collects Citi’s world’s best investment bank award; Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam is named banker of the year.



Press release:
Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its 2018 Awards for Excellence Bank of America and Citi win top prizes; Credit Suisse’s Tidjane Thiam is named Banker of the Year; Asian banks make their mark in global awards.





\n \n \n \"B-of-A-Team-illo-160x186.\" \n \n \n ","_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b150000","_type":"768912bf-03ee-3078-96b6-769d4525e494"},"_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b150001","_type":"c5b60bfe-fc18-3e1d-bd70-75608e803f66"}">World's best bank 2018: Bank of America

Bank of America sets the standard for the new era of banking


The B of A-Team – Brian Moynihan’s plan comes together

Having stabilized the bank after the financial crisis, Bank of America’s management conceived a simple plan for its future: maintain a diverse set of businesses but deal with less risky customers; provide them with fewer, simpler products; automate for efficiency; and then grow by doing more for these customers.



\n \n \n \"ghostbusters_citi-afe-160x186\" \n \n \n ","_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b170000","_type":"768912bf-03ee-3078-96b6-769d4525e494"},"_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b170001","_type":"c5b60bfe-fc18-3e1d-bd70-75608e803f66"}">World's best investment bank 2018: Citi

The firm is a genuine contender in investment banking in every region of the world.


Who you gonna call? How Citi became clients’ go-to global investment bank

The old charges against Citi’s wholesale banking division no longer apply.



\n \n \n \"Tidjane-Thiam-chess-160x186\" \n \n \n ","_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b190000","_type":"768912bf-03ee-3078-96b6-769d4525e494"},"_id":"00000174-1cab-dea9-adfe-3eeb4b190001","_type":"c5b60bfe-fc18-3e1d-bd70-75608e803f66"}">Banker of the year 2018: Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse

Tidjane Thiam’s radical three-year plan, which has reinvented Credit Suisse with wealth management at its core, is starting to pay off.


The master strategist: How Tidjane Thiam brought a revolution to Credit Suisse

It took an outsider to turn around Credit Suisse, to force executives and shareholders to accept that they had been following a false dream of a trading-dominated business that could somehow avoid blow-ups and produce acceptable returns.



View all 2018 awards



