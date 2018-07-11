The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for SMEs 2018: ProCredit Holding

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

This year’s award for CEE’s best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises goes to regional sector specialist ProCredit Holding in recognition of its unique franchise, strong development orientation and ability to transform its business model to meet the changing needs of its countries of operation.

Founded in 2003, the German group originally focused on providing finance to smaller and micro enterprises across southeastern and eastern Europe. In 2013, however, shareholders and management agreed to move towards targeting the core SME segment.

Borislav Kostadinov, a member of ProCredit Holding’s management board, explains the change of strategy.

“Access to finance for microentrepreneurs was no longer a problem in our markets, so from a development point of view we were no longer adding value,” he says.



