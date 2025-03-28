Private banking awards national winners 2025: Channel Islands

Best pure play/boutique private bank: Julius Baer

Julius Baer delivered standout services in the Channel Islands during the review period, backed by a team of 120 specialists in Guernsey.

The bank launched its 360 Planning initiative in December 2023, introducing a specialised advisory force, the front wealth planners, empowering relationship managers to deliver comprehensive financial guidance to clients, including advice on retirement planning, estate planning, real estate, and more.

As part of the new initiative, the bank has become one of the first private banks to use interactive screens with clients in meeting rooms. By spring 2024, the initiative had already helped engage over 500 clients.

A further strength of the bank is its dedication to integrating ESG into its investment process, with 35% of its total assets under management now classified as responsible or sustainable investments.

With access to an extensive range of mandates from fixed income to global equity, nearly all discretionary portfolio management clients reached all-time-high valuations by October 2024, overcoming inflation over a five-year-period.

Another