Western Europe’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: Abbove

A family-centred and collaborative approach to wealth planning for financial institutions lies at the heart of Abbove, Western Europe’s best technology provider for wealth management. At its most basic, the platform helps advisers offer wealth-planning services, but the aim is to place those advisers at the heart of the client’s choices and wealth strategy.

It rests on four key pillars: understanding, defining objectives, advisory, and monitoring. This means collecting wealth data between the client and adviser, and modelling information related to the family’s wealth through a collaborative interface.

Objectives are then defined by in-depth discussions between client and adviser, including an action plan, all based on the client’s aspirations and stage of life. On the advisory front, Abbove provides wealth management and advisory tools related to the collected wealth data – and then helps to disburse tailored recommendations on areas like taxation or financial products. Finally, monitoring is constant and personalised.