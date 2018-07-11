CEE's best digital bank 2018: mBank

Awards for Excellence 2018

The winner of this year’s award for CEE’s best digital bank is a global byword for innovation. Founded in 2000 as the retail arm of corporate lender BRE Bank, mBank was Poland’s first online bank and has managed to maintain its first-mover advantage despite intense competition in recent years.

Last year, the lender reinforced its long-standing leadership in mobile banking with the launch of a new app inspired by users. Key new functionalities include Android Pay contactless payments, fingerprint login and a facility to monitor spending patterns.

The new app was one of the 10 most used in Poland last year across all categories, according to market data firm App Annie, and helped boost the number of active users of mBank’s mobile banking service to 1.7