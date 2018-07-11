CEE's best bank for advisory 2018: Rothschild

Awards for Excellence 2018

The combination of a broad physical presence, in-depth regional expertise and strong public-sector connections helped Rothschild maintain its position as CEE’s best advisory bank during the current awards period.

The firm was tapped to advise on some of the most complex and high-profile financing transactions in the region, including the comprehensive structural amendment and extension of Budapest Airport’s €1.4 billion debt facilities and Ukraine’s return to the Eurobond market.

Rothschild acted as sole financial adviser to the Ukrainian finance ministry on the latter deal, which included a tender offer for two outstanding issues as well as the launch of a $3 billion 15-year soft amortizing bond. The new note, the largest ever from the Ukrainian sovereign, attracted close to $10 billion of orders from mainly international investors.