Western Europe’s best for UHNW 2025: Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, has made impressive strides in developing its franchise in this crucial segment of the wealth management market.

UHNW assets make up around 50% of Indosuez’s assets under management. It is also growing rapidly in this area of the market. In the year under review, the bank onboarded 25 new clients entrusting the firm with more than €100 million each ($109 billion), compared to 12 in the previous two years. This segment of its client base is also registering high rates of client satisfaction, according to a survey by research agency CSA.

One vital step for the firm’s UHNW franchise in Western Europe was the 2024 acquisition of the Belgium firm Degroof Petercam, which has a complementary client profile to Indosuez. But Indosuez has also reoriented its wider team to better address the needs of UHNW clients. In 2020, it created a private investment banking division in order to better serve exceptionally wealthy individuals and families.