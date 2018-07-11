The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

CEE's best investment bank 2018: Citi

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018


Regional awards

A stellar capital markets franchise, deepening advisory capability and extensive on-the-ground presence proved a winning combination for Citi in CEE investment banking.

In debt capital markets, a revival of activity across the region played to Citi’s strengths. As Eurobond issuance surged by a third to $91.1 billion, the highest level since 2013/14, the US firm regained the top spot among international banks in Dealogic’s rankings thanks to its impressive breadth of coverage.

In addition to maintaining a stranglehold on the Turkish Eurobond market and securing a sizeable chunk of strong flows from Russia, Citi won mandates on sovereign deals from every corner of the region – including Belarus’s dollar market return and Tajikistan’s debut international issue – as well as a clutch of corporate and financial institution transactions.





