The world’s best low latency FX solution: Adaptive | Aeron

Aeron, Adaptive’s open-source technology platform dedicated to building low-latency, cloud-tolerant trading systems has been at the forefront of recent industry developments.

The company responded to the growing demand for cloud-native solutions by making Aeron Premium available on major cloud marketplaces, including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. By extending its reach through these partnerships, Adaptive has tapped into a broader audience of cloud-focused developers and financial services firms, simultaneously bolstering its brand recognition and credibility in the cloud-based trading technology space.

The firm also partnered with Google Cloud and AWS to conduct performance benchmarks for Aeron in their respective cloud environments. The results were impressive, with Aeron meeting or exceeding the demands of even the most stringent latency and throughput requirements in the public cloud. Specifically, on Google Cloud, Aeron achieved a latency of 57 microseconds, dropping to 18 microseconds with its premium service’s kernel bypass, and a six-fold increase in throughput, reaching over 4.7 million messages per second with Aeron’s premium service.

Matt Barrett

Adaptive also expanded its technical operations management outsourcing platform Operate to meet growing market demands, offering 24/7 managed support for cloud-native trading platforms.

