The world’s best FX technology provider for corporates: GTreasury
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney FX Awards

The world’s best FX technology provider for corporates: GTreasury

September 27, 2024

Full Results

FXLogo_Black2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Software as a service (SaaS)-based treasury and risk management solutions provider GTreasury had a successful year, marked by a proactive focus on driving operational efficiency, cost savings and enhanced risk management for corporates through its comprehensive FX management solutions.

In one notable example of GTreasury’s capabilities, the firm integrated its services with Nextracker, an energy solutions company, to centralize and streamline its fragmented FX trading processes across four countries. Facing a six-month deadline to build a new treasury function, Nextracker improved FX decision-making, accelerated transaction processing and achieved considerable cost savings. GTreasury's automation also ensured regulatory compliance and positioned Nextracker favourably for future growth.

Ben-Hipwell-GTreasury-960.jpg
Ben Hipwell

S4 Capital Group, a UK based advertising business, also benefited from integration with GTreasury’s SaaS-based platform. The company's fast growth highlighted the need for a new finance operating model to help manage high volumes of intercompany invoicing and cross-border transactions. GTreasury’s platform allowed for immediate cost savings and efficiency improvements without requiring extensive IT integration or significant personnel training.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsFX AwardsFX clientFX tech providers
Gift this article