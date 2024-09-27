The world’s best FX technology provider for corporates: GTreasury

Software as a service (SaaS)-based treasury and risk management solutions provider GTreasury had a successful year, marked by a proactive focus on driving operational efficiency, cost savings and enhanced risk management for corporates through its comprehensive FX management solutions.

In one notable example of GTreasury’s capabilities, the firm integrated its services with Nextracker, an energy solutions company, to centralize and streamline its fragmented FX trading processes across four countries. Facing a six-month deadline to build a new treasury function, Nextracker improved FX decision-making, accelerated transaction processing and achieved considerable cost savings. GTreasury's automation also ensured regulatory compliance and positioned Nextracker favourably for future growth.

Ben Hipwell

S4 Capital Group, a UK based advertising business, also benefited from integration with GTreasury’s SaaS-based platform. The company's fast growth highlighted the need for a new finance operating model to help manage high volumes of intercompany invoicing and cross-border transactions. GTreasury’s platform allowed for immediate cost savings and efficiency improvements without requiring extensive IT integration or significant personnel training.