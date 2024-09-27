The world’s best FX AI or machine learning initiative: FairXchange

Since its inception in 2018, FairXchange’s Horizon platform has helped FX businesses navigate operational complexities through AI-driven data analytics. Horizon's capabilities have expanded considerably with the recent integration of Sentinel, a powerful AI alerting tool that enhances real-time monitoring and response.

Sentinel is the first product launched as part of Horizon's AI strategy and product roadmap, now fully rolled out to all Horizon clients. It offers users a detailed, real-time overview of statistically significant changes in their businesses, displayed in a customizable, easy-to-read table. Users can seamlessly delve deeper into the data, examining price movements at the time and accessing the underlying trades through a trade-level inspection tool.

Will Holt

Sentinel's framework benefits various sectors of the business, such as liquidity management, trading, sales, compliance and management. Sales teams, for instance, can use Sentinel to identify shifts in client behaviour, such as when clients begin trading a new currency pair and may require expanded research coverage, or when the firm loses business in certain pairs to competitors.