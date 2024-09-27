The world’s best FX AI or machine learning initiative: FairXchange
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney FX Awards

The world’s best FX AI or machine learning initiative: FairXchange

September 27, 2024

Full Results

FXLogo_Black2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Since its inception in 2018, FairXchange’s Horizon platform has helped FX businesses navigate operational complexities through AI-driven data analytics. Horizon's capabilities have expanded considerably with the recent integration of Sentinel, a powerful AI alerting tool that enhances real-time monitoring and response.

Sentinel is the first product launched as part of Horizon's AI strategy and product roadmap, now fully rolled out to all Horizon clients. It offers users a detailed, real-time overview of statistically significant changes in their businesses, displayed in a customizable, easy-to-read table. Users can seamlessly delve deeper into the data, examining price movements at the time and accessing the underlying trades through a trade-level inspection tool.

Will-Holt-FairXchange-960.jpg
Will Holt

Sentinel's framework benefits various sectors of the business, such as liquidity management, trading, sales, compliance and management. Sales teams, for instance, can use Sentinel to identify shifts in client behaviour, such as when clients begin trading a new currency pair and may require expanded research coverage, or when the firm loses business in certain pairs to competitors.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsFX AwardsFX technologyFX tech providers
Gift this article