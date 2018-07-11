The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank 2018: OTP Group

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

When western European banking groups went on spending sprees in the former communist bloc before the financial crisis, they met little competition from within the region. Few local lenders at the time had either the appetite or the capacity for large-scale cross-border expansion.

The notable exception was OTP Group. The Hungarian national champion began buying banks in neighbouring markets in the 1990s and by 2008 had built an international network covering six countries in southeastern Europe, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

As with other regional groups, this proved a mixed blessing over the following decade. Collapsing real estate markets, widespread deleveraging and economic stagnation created challenging operating conditions across the region, while in its home market OTP faced swingeing fines and taxes from 2010 onwards.



