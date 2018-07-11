World's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2018

There are a few banks leading the way globally on sustainable finance – firms such as HSBC, Bank of America and Crédit Agricole – but only one that has committed itself in a way that no other bank can match.

This bank is turning down deals and pulling out of sectors that are not sustainable, as well as driving new sustainable finance initiatives across all of its businesses. In doing so, BNP Paribas sets an example of what all banks seeking to be the world’s best for sustainable finance could do.