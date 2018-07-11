The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

World's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: BNP Paribas

July 11, 2018
The French bank has committed itself to sustainable finance across its entire business.

Awards for Excellence 2018

Also shortlisted 

   HSBC 

   Bank of America
View full 2018 results

There are a few banks leading the way globally on sustainable finance – firms such as HSBC, Bank of America and Crédit Agricole – but only one that has committed itself in a way that no other bank can match.

This bank is turning down deals and pulling out of sectors that are not sustainable, as well as driving new sustainable finance initiatives across all of its businesses. In doing so, BNP Paribas sets an example of what all banks seeking to be the world’s best for sustainable finance could do.

