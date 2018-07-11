The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best investment bank in the emerging markets 2018: Credit Suisse

July 11, 2018
Share

Investment in Asia, combined with a willingness to blaze a trail, makes Credit Suisse an indispensable banking partner for clients in emerging markets.

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Also shortlisted 

   CIti 

   HSBC
View full 2018 results

Following a long period of restructuring, Credit Suisse’s prospects look brighter than ever before in areas where it has long excelled and, in particular, emerging market investment banking. Entrepreneurs in rapidly growing markets lie at the heart of the bank’s vision for its future; a sophisticated investment bank is a crucial part of its relevance to these clients.

The performance of Credit Suisse’s Asian division has underpinned growing investor confidence in its turnaround. Rising revenues in advisory, underwriting and financing – especially M&A and underwriting – contributed to a record first quarter in its Asian Wealth Management & Connected unit, which posted a return on regulatory capital of 36%.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree