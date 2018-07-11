World's best investment bank in the emerging markets 2018: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

Following a long period of restructuring, Credit Suisse’s prospects look brighter than ever before in areas where it has long excelled and, in particular, emerging market investment banking. Entrepreneurs in rapidly growing markets lie at the heart of the bank’s vision for its future; a sophisticated investment bank is a crucial part of its relevance to these clients.

The performance of Credit Suisse’s Asian division has underpinned growing investor confidence in its turnaround. Rising revenues in advisory, underwriting and financing – especially M&A and underwriting – contributed to a record first quarter in its Asian Wealth Management & Connected unit, which posted a return on regulatory capital of 36%.