Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence 2018 winners revealed

May 08, 2018
Emirates NBD wins award for the Middle East’s best bank; Citi scoops regional investment banking category; winners demonstrate commitment to areas such as digital transformation, SME lending and corporate social responsibility across the region.

Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner at Grosvenor House Hotel in Dubai on Tuesday.

The awards recognized banks that stood out during a year when it became clear that reform in the Middle East is not just about dynastic change. Across the region, banks are adapting to changing economic conditions, while activity in the capital markets remains robust with the promise of much more to come.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD was named the Middle East’s best bank.

