Best investment bank in Canada 2017: RBC Capital Markets

July 06, 2017
Worsening conditions in the energy and commodity sectors were not enough to unsettle RBC Capital Markets in its continued dominance of the Canadian investment banking landscape, for which it again wins Euromoney’s best investment bank in Canada award. Cross-border work continues to be a big theme, with highlights including advising Enbridge on its $43.4 billion merger with Spectra Energy of the US, the largest ever acquisition by a Canadian firm, completed in March 2017. Smaller, but arguably more eye-catching for the way in which it showcased the bank’s ability to act across asset classes when needed, was its financing work for the $13 billion acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group by TransCanada Pipelines. 

Doug McGregor, CEO,
RBC Capital Markets 

That mandate had already seen it act as lead left bookrunner on a $4.4

