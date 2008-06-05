Credit Markets round-up: Frontini off

Following the retirement of John Fleming at Credit Suisse and ABN Amro’s Paul White, another longstanding debt syndicate head has left his role. Lorenzo Frontini, who ran European debt syndicate at Lehman Brothers for four years has moved to origination within the bank’s global finance division. Frontini is a Lehman veteran with 11 years experience, and now will run coverage for Italian financial institutions. He reports to European co-heads of global finance Philippe Dufournier and Richard Atterbury and geographically to Riccardo Banchettti, CEO of Italy.

His replacement as head of debt syndicate for Europe and the Middle East is Richard Howell. Lehman is consolidating high-grade, loan and high-yield capital markets teams. Additionally it is creating an emerging markets syndicate function. Howell continues as co-head of the corporate and leveraged finance group along side Charles Pitts-Tucker. He reports to Jim Merli, global head of syndicate, the European co-heads of fixed income – Kieran Higgins and Georges Assi – as well as Dufournier and Atterbury.