Foreign Exchange

Markets: Icap gatecrashes electronic swaps market

By Lee Oliver
May 01, 2007
Icap has widened the distribution of its electronic forward foreign exchange platform after what it says is its successful take-up in Europe. The company says the platform will build on the success of EBS, the spot platform it bought from its mainly bank owners in 2006.

"It is set to become a global electronic trading venue and source of liquidity for short-dated FX forwards, building on the company’s global reputation for e-trading spot FX," Icap claims in a press release. "The system also uses market data from the award-winning Icap-owned EBS platform, the source of the spot FX market, and is therefore ideal data for forwards calculations," it adds.

Icap says i-Forwards will now be available in other major financial markets, including Asia and the Americas, and will build a global e-book in forward FX. "Forwards traders universally regard price and liquidity as being of paramount importance and the opportunity to electronically execute with straight-through processing is compelling.

