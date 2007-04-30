Markets: Icap gatecrashes electronic swaps market

"It is set to become a global electronic trading venue and source of liquidity for short-dated FX forwards, building on the company’s global reputation for e-trading spot FX," Icap claims in a press release. "The system also uses market data from the award-winning Icap-owned EBS platform, the source of the spot FX market, and is therefore ideal data for forwards calculations," it adds.

Icap says i-Forwards will now be available in other major financial markets, including Asia and the Americas, and will build a global e-book in forward FX. "Forwards traders universally regard price and liquidity as being of paramount importance and the opportunity to electronically execute with straight-through processing is compelling.