May 2007
LATEST ARTICLES
Foreign Exchange
FX poll 2007: Winners and losers in 2007
May 01, 2007
Opinion
FX: Is there life beyond the bulge?
April 30, 2007
Opinion
ABN Amro: Bid war means it’s get Real time
April 30, 2007
Opinion
Real estate as an asset class: Universal location
April 30, 2007
Foreign Exchange
What will it take to stay top of the FX class?
Lee Oliver
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Structured credit debate: Innovation grows as market matures
Simon Brady
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
Where next in the battle for central and eastern Europe?
Clive Horwood
,
April 30, 2007
Foreign Exchange
FX debate, part 1 of 2: Making the most of a benign environment
April 30, 2007
Surveys
CEE company ranking 2007: CEZ leads the way for CEE corporates
Lawrence White
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
Against the tide: The end of the profits boom
David Roche
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
Equity markets: Clearing the way for integration
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Debt market round up: Jenkins joins the buy side
Jethro Wookey
,
April 30, 2007
Banking
Latin America market round up: SG buys Brazilian bank
Sudip Roy
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Brazil: FIDCs force the pace in Brazilian securitization
Leticia Lozano
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Russia: Mint Capital takes a fresh approach to private equity
Guy Norton
,
April 30, 2007
Macro fund performance: Goldman Sachs’s Global Alpha trips – but will it fall?
Helen Avery
,
April 30, 2007
How Citic oiled the wheels of Kazakh M&A
Elliot Wilson
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Leveraged finance: Financial sponsors push boundaries
Jethro Wookey
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
Global ABS outgrows Barcelona
Louise Bowman
,
April 30, 2007
Banking
Raiffeisen's Stepic refines his recipe for emerging Europe
Guy Norton
,
April 30, 2007
AI market round up: Tremont to expand core businesses
Helen Avery
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Real estate: Anglo Irish Bank bypasses CMBS market
Jethro Wookey
,
April 30, 2007
Banking
Japanese hedge funds struggle to raise assets
Helen Avery
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
CrackBerry bankers forced to interact
Jethro Wookey
,
April 30, 2007
Opinion
The case for exotic assets: Sub-Saharan Africa, Cuba and Bosnia
April 30, 2007
Banking
Russia: Denholm Hall gets Sharpe with rouble debt
Guy Norton
,
April 30, 2007
Banking
EEMEA market round up: Dresdner takes on Lojevsky in Russia role
Guy Norton
,
April 30, 2007
Foreign Exchange
Markets: Icap gatecrashes electronic swaps market
Lee Oliver
,
April 30, 2007
Foreign Exchange
Ukraine considers abandoning currency peg
Lee Oliver
,
April 30, 2007
Capital Markets
Whole-business securitization: The mystery of Theatre
Louise Bowman
,
April 30, 2007
