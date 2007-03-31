Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

April 01, 2007
"He’d been my client for 30 years, and he invited me down to see him at his home in Florida. When I got there he had assembled his entire family – wife, children, grandkids, the lot. I sat down. He handed me a letter and asked me to read it out loud to the room. It said simply: ‘Dear Bob, In the event that I should pass away, please tell my wife exactly what she needs to do, and ensure that she does it’"
 The CEO of a major wealth management firm shows just how important – and demanding – relationships with billionaire clients can be

"You can tell the structured finance market is hot; even my headhunter has been headhunted!"
 A structured finance banker bemoans his inability to source good talent

"I kinda want them to have a medium-sized catastrophe"
 A Europe-based head of securitization shows little sympathy for continuing US sub-prime woes

"Folks, the ground underneath the house goes with it. You do know that, right?"
 An exasperated auctioneer despairs of the derisory prices being achieved at a Detroit house auction. Who said the sub-prime dislocation would be short-lived?

"It’s a huge arbitrage opportunity and it’s also really good for the bank from a PR perspective"
 A head of energy derivatives at a top European investment bank explains his enthusiasm for market-based climate change solutions

