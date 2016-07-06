The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

CEE's best bank for wealth management 2016: Erste Bank

July 06, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

 

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

 Results index

Erste Bank’s deep relationships across central and eastern Europe, with governments, corporates and individuals, are unparalleled, which makes it an even more compelling bank for the region’s wealthy. Erste Bank wins the award for this year’s best bank in the region for wealth management.

In Austria, where it is headquartered, the bank takes care of 10,000 clients. It has roughly another 9,000 private banking clients in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Romania. Wolfgang Traindl, head of private banking and institutional clients, says there are many challenges in the region that his bank has been responding to. Pressure for greater transparency is one, which led the private bank to introduce three tiers of service bundles with new pricing.

Another challenge says Traindl, “is that productivity always has to be improved by implementing new streamlined internal processes”.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree