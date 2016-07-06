CEE's best bank for wealth management 2016: Erste Bank

Awards for Excellence 2016

Erste Bank’s deep relationships across central and eastern Europe, with governments, corporates and individuals, are unparalleled, which makes it an even more compelling bank for the region’s wealthy. Erste Bank wins the award for this year’s best bank in the region for wealth management.

In Austria, where it is headquartered, the bank takes care of 10,000 clients. It has roughly another 9,000 private banking clients in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Romania. Wolfgang Traindl, head of private banking and institutional clients, says there are many challenges in the region that his bank has been responding to. Pressure for greater transparency is one, which led the private bank to introduce three tiers of service bundles with new pricing.

Another challenge says Traindl, “is that productivity always has to be improved by implementing new streamlined internal processes”.