Formue’s Nordic formula for revolutionizing wealth management
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
WEALTH

Formue’s Nordic formula for revolutionizing wealth management

Norway-krone-money-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Norwegian wealth manager Formue has been growing revenues and assets since opening in 2000. It has done this by financially educating people who never gave much thought to wealth planning and by getting people to like it.

Elliot Wilson
March 22, 2024

For private bankers sitting in Zurich, London or New York, wealth management in the Nordic region can look very odd indeed.

It is a place where even today, the concept of privacy for the wealthy – which is after all baked right into the words ‘private banking’ – does not in some countries exist at all. In Norway, for example, anyone can visit the national tax authority’s website to see how much their neighbour – or prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre or the country’s richest person, real estate magnate Ivar Tollefsen – earned the previous year.

This striking financial transparency allied to high levels of income equality and a regional embrace of Nordic-style capitalism – a blend of free-market activity and state intervention – helps to explain why so many people in the region are relaxed about saving for retirement.

This is key to understanding why the five nation states that make up the region – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – advanced in so many key sectors, from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to pharmaceuticals – are, in this corner of the financial world, undeniable laggards.

Low penetration

This is what Ole Jacob Sunde, Øystein Bø, Trond Olav Eek and Knut Jorde saw at the turn of the century when they founded Formuesforvaltning, an Oslo-based wealth manager rebranded more simply as Formue in 2022.

“When


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FeaturesNordics and BalticsNordicsWealthMarch/April 2024
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
Gift this article