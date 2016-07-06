North America's best bank for markets 2016: RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets wins Euromoney’s award for best bank for markets in North America. It is one of the few financial institutions that can claim to be a top player in both the US and Canada. In the US where it competes with domestic banks, the Canadian firm has succeeded in growing revenues in its fixed income, currencies and commodities business by 3.2% since 2012, gaining market share as US banks reduced their balance sheets.

While first place in its own country, RBC ranks firmly in the top five in US municipal sales and trading. RBC Elevate, RBC’s electronic trading platform for municipal bonds, offers connectivity to multiple distribution channels, providing a single point of contact for aggregating liquidity and managing trade flows. PowerPlay automates the posting and processing of muni bond offerings and MuniBots is an algo solution that scans multiple sources of liquidity to capitalize on market opportunities.