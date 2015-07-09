Awards for Excellence 2015: Best emerging markets debt house

Best emerging markets debt house: HSBC

Also shortlisted:

Citi

Citic CSLA Securities

Over the past year, primary market conditions for emerging market borrowers have been remarkably stable, despite commodity-linked corporate bond defaults from Latin America to eastern Europe, the market shutdown in Brazil and Russia, and FX volatility.

What’s more, the default from Chinese property developer Kaisa early this year only temporarily dampened appetite for Chinese real-estate paper, representing some 40% of Asian high-yield issuance. Corporate ambitions and deal volumes in international debt markets, however, remained high despite these pressure points and market hysteria over emerging-market leverage. Records have been broken across geographies and sectors on pricing, tenor, deal structures and FX formats.

The key primary market issuance themes in EM over the past year include euro issuance for non-European names, the globalization of Chinese debt, leverage-driven M&A, the growth of Basel-III bank capital, corporate hybrids, sukuk and perpetual debt, as well as the challenges of navigating FX and commodity-price volatility.