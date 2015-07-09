The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global securitization house

July 09, 2015
In a difficult market, Credit Suisse used its experience and innovation to stay ahead of the pack.

Best global securitization house:

Credit Suisse

 

Also shortlisted:
  Citi
  Deutsche Bank

Securitization remains an asset class in transition, buffeted both by market volatility and regulatory headwinds. Navigating the market requires both deep expertise and smart ideas. Credit Suisse exhibited both in the last year and once again wins the global securitization house award.

Given how hard it was hit by the financial crisis it is of little surprise that the securitization market’s recovery has been steady rather than spectacular. Standard & Poor’s anticipates US ABS issuance of $215 billion for 2015, up from $206 billion in 2014. Non-agency RMBS is forecast to be just $25 billion in 2015 – from a high of $1.2 trillion in 2006. CLO issuance is expected to fall this year from $124 billion in 2014 to $90 billion as the US Volcker Rule starts to bite.


