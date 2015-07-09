The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global M&A house

July 09, 2015
Goldman dumbfounds its rivals with a stunning comeback from ninth in the league table to once again dominate the advisory market.

Best global M&A house:

Goldman Sachs

 

Also shortlisted:
  Morgan Stanley
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch

In late February 2014, with the M&A business finally blooming after a long hibernation, large, strategic multi-billion deals that corporate strategy groups and their advisers had quietly talked about for years were suddenly flowering. The biggest then was Comcast’s $45 billion proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable. 

Goldman Sachs, long-time leader of the M&A rankings in the business for which the investment bank is still best known, wasn’t on the ticket. It looked like it had backed the wrong horse, working with Charter, which had also harboured designs on Time Warner Cable. Goldman found itself on the outside looking in.


