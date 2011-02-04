Deals of the year 2010: RBS WorldPay sale to Bain/Advent

RBS WorldPay sale to Bain/Advent Deal: £2 billion LBO Date: August 2010 Advisers: UBS (WorldPay), Credit Suisse (Bain/Advent)

The deal itself was required as one of the remedies demanded by the European Commission for the £54 billion of state aid that RBS has received from the UK government. The bank remains a minority (20%) shareholder in the business, which generated operating profits of £249 million in 2009 and is Europe’s largest payments processor. When the deal was announced it attracted strong interest from private equity buyers – which had money to burn as a legacy of their pre-2007 fundraising but were short of quality opportunities in Europe.