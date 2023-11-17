Leaner, simpler and retail-free: Citi’s new international model

Ernesto Torres Cantú, Citi

Citi is in the final straight of selling or closing its international retail banking network – the IPO of Banamex in Mexico, now scheduled for 2025, will be the final chapter in what has been a dramatic shift away from consumer banking in countries around the world.

And for the moment, at least, there seems to be little chance of Citi being attracted to the idea of re-entering any of those markets in a purely digital form.