Leaner, simpler and retail-free: Citi’s new international model
BANKING

Leaner, simpler and retail-free: Citi’s new international model

Rob Dwyer
November 17, 2023

As Citi presses on with its consumer-banking exits around the world, the job of defining what its international network now represents falls to its newly appointed head of international, Ernesto Torres Cantú.

Ernesto-Torres-Cantu-2-USE-960.jpg
Ernesto Torres Cantú, Citi

Citi is in the final straight of selling or closing its international retail banking network – the IPO of Banamex in Mexico, now scheduled for 2025, will be the final chapter in what has been a dramatic shift away from consumer banking in countries around the world.

And for the moment, at least, there seems to be little chance of Citi being attracted to the idea of re-entering any of those markets in a purely digital form.

Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.