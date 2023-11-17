Smooth exits: Titi Cole on one of Citi’s toughest tasks
Smooth exits: Titi Cole on one of Citi’s toughest tasks

Elliot Wilson
November 17, 2023

Exiting consumer banking in a range of markets around the world was one of Jane Fraser's first steps when she became Citi’s chief executive. The immensely complex task would need the safest of hands.

Titi Cole, Citi

When Jane Fraser was casting around in April 2021 for someone to coordinate Citi’s exit from consumer banking in 13 markets, a month after she had been formally installed as the bank’s chief executive, she was looking for a candidate with a very particular set of abilities.

Citi: special report
Mark Baker, November 17, 2023
  1. Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?
    Mark Baker, November 17, 2023
  2. Opinion
    Opinion: Citi must walk the walk too
    November 17, 2023
  3. ESG
    ESG at Citi: All about image?
    Marianne Gros, November 17, 2023
  4. WEALTH
    Citi’s new wealth head sees unique prospects for growth
    Elliot Wilson, November 17, 2023
  5. BANKING
    Smooth exits: Titi Cole on one of Citi’s toughest tasks
    Elliot Wilson, November 17, 2023
  6. BANKING
    Leaner, simpler and retail-free: Citi’s new international model
    Rob Dwyer, November 17, 2023

They would need to be skilled at working across complex, multi-layered teams.

Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.