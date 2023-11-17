Smooth exits: Titi Cole on one of Citi’s toughest tasks
Exiting consumer banking in a range of markets around the world was one of Jane Fraser's first steps when she became Citi’s chief executive. The immensely complex task would need the safest of hands.
When Jane Fraser was casting around in April 2021 for someone to coordinate Citi’s exit from consumer banking in 13 markets, a month after she had been formally installed as the bank’s chief executive, she was looking for a candidate with a very particular set of abilities.
Citi: special report
They would need to be skilled at working across complex, multi-layered teams.