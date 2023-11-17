Citi’s new wealth head sees unique prospects for growth

Andy Sieg, Citi

Speaking at Citi’s annual shareholder meeting in April 2023, chief executive Jane Fraser made clear her vision for the firm she runs. She saw it as a valued personal bank in the US and the preeminent partner for institutions with cross-border needs. Just as importantly, she also saw it as a global leader in wealth management.

Citi has been a leader in wealth for decades, but there was always a crack in the edifice that many, including within Citi itself, could see.

It