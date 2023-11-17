Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?

CitiFinal-blueprint-building-960.jpg
Illustration: Thereddress

Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citi since March 2021, has a mighty task on her hands. Like so many of her predecessors, she faces the puzzle of how to articulate an identity for a bank that always seems to be trying to do too much at once. So far, she has focused on redefining the scope of the firm and most recently on adapting its structure to fit that. The hardest part – fixing the bank’s woeful returns – is still to come.

Mark Baker
Peter Lee
November 17, 2023

Picture the scene. After years of crisis management and recovery following its near-fatal collapse under the weight of toxic assets, Citi announces an organizational and management overhaul. It is part of becoming a simpler, more focused and better managed bank and it follows strategic decisions to shed non-core assets.

The bank, we are told, will retain its international network – “the one true competitive advantage we have,” an insider tells Euromoney. But it will strive to make more from the links between the few businesses where it is a clear leader, such as global transaction services, foreign exchange and rates for its corporate customers that operate across multiple countries.

Citi: special report
CitiFinal-blueprint-building-960.jpg
Mark Baker, November 17, 2023
  1. Citi 2.0: If she builds it, will they come?
    Mark Baker, November 17, 2023
  2. Opinion
    Opinion: Citi must walk the walk too
    November 17, 2023
  3. ESG
    ESG at Citi: All about image?
    Marianne Gros, November 17, 2023
  4. WEALTH
    Citi’s new wealth head sees unique prospects for growth
    Elliot Wilson, November 17, 2023
  5. BANKING
    Smooth exits: Titi Cole on one of Citi’s toughest tasks
    Elliot Wilson, November 17, 2023
  6. BANKING
    Leaner, simpler and retail-free: Citi’s new international model
    Rob Dwyer, November 17, 2023

The geographic heads that once ran their own businesses as siloed entities, each spending heavily on their own systems and controls, will lose influence.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.