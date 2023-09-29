Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Awards

Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Global market leader – best FX market innovator: BNP Paribas

September 29, 2023

Full Results

The evolution of ALiX is testimony to BNP Paribas’s commitment to innovation. Over the last four years this personal digital execution assistant has expanded to cover all available products in Cortex FX in one small widget that fits neatly in the corner of a client’s screen.

ALiX is intuitive – clients simply type their request in plain English and, using the latest AI and cutting-edge natural language processing technology, ALiX produces a live tradeable price straight to their desktop. Since the launch of the upskilled ALiX, BNPP has seen swap volumes grow by over 180%.

This year, BNPP has gone a step further and has expanded the use of ALiX beyond Cortex FX to financial services instant messaging platform Symphony, explains Joe Nash, eCOO global macro at BNPP.

“Clients can now trade specific FX products through ALiX on Symphony as well as request research without having to access the bank’s various execution or content platforms,” says Nash. “Deepening the integration of our technology allows clients seamless access to our digital services.”

