Best FX bank Asia-Pacific: Deutsche Bank
Best FX bank Europe: Deutsche Bank

TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE AND INNOVATION

Best FX bank for innovation: BNP Paribas
Best FX bank ESG initiative: ING
Best bank FX liquidity provider: UBS
Best Bank FX Trade Analytics: UBS

SERVICES

Best FX bank for corporates: NatWest
Best FX bank for real money clients: State Street
Best FX bank for research: State Street
Best FX bank sales: State Street Global Markets
Best FX bank data management: TD Securities
Best FX bank for wealth management: UBS
Best FX bank service and support: UniCredit

TRADING

Best FX prime broker: HSBC
Best bank for FX options: UBS

Market Leader





Venues – Services

Sebastian Hofmann-Werther, 360T_960.jpg
Awards
Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX venues-services best provider – best FX venue for corporates: 360T
360T provides a suite of technology solutions that enable corporate treasurers to enhance their FX trading operations and access liquidity from a wide range of providers from around the globe.
September 29, 2023




Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation





More Providers and Platforms Awards

MARKET LEADER

Best FX trading technology provider: CME

VENUES – SERVICES

Best FX settlement innovation: Baton
Best FX venue for wealth management: Bloomberg
Best FX clearing and settlement provider: CLS
Best FX provider service and support: Investec
Best FX venue for real money clients: State Street – GlobalLink

TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE AND INNOVATION

Best FX trade analytics: FairXchange
Best FX ESG initiative: CobaltFX
Best FX market leader for diversity: Bloomberg

TRADING PLATFORMS

Best platform for FX spot: Bloomberg
Best platform for FX options: Digital Vega
Best platform for non-deliverable forwards: Euronext
Best platform for forwards/swaps: FX HedgePool