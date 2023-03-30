Europe’s best private bank for discretionary portfolio management 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Supporting its award as Europe’s Best private bank, BNP Paribas is the judges’ Best bank in the region for discretionary portfolio management, too.

The overall strength of the bank’s DPM proposition and product range, technology infrastructure and platforms, and high level of client service and advice, stands out for the judging panel, with the ability to leverage the full global capabilities of the BNPP Group, providing the business with the type of power many of its peers crave.

The wealth-management portfolio managers have full access to interact with experts and support teams across the group – from asset management and real estate to corporate and investment banking – to help ensure clients are provided with the best read on markets and investment ideas.

In the DPM business specifically, clients can rely on a network of 250 specialists in 13 countries from Europe to Asia, providing them with a combination of deep local and global coverage, insight, advice and investment solutions.

