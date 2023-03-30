Europe’s best private bank for digital 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Adding to its two other European awards this year, BNP Paribas Wealth Management wins the region’s Best private bank for digital award.

It is a category where competition is particularly stiff because of the critical importance of offering clients across each wealth segment the most powerful, useful and differentiated digital offering.

For the judges, the digital products and services of BNP Paribas Wealth Management come closest to satisfying all those demands, resulting in clients being able to enjoy a superior digital experience, supported by solid and efficient omnichannel transaction capability.

At the heart of its digital drive is a culture of collaboration between the bank and its clients, which the judges highlight as distinctive and a reason contributing to its success.

“The agility and co-creation with clients appears central to their digital strategy, which is a real asset and sets the bank apart,” they say.

This approach was demonstrated last summer when the bank launched its new private asset portal, which is dedicated to investing in private assets, specifically private equity, real estate and infrastructure.

Interest