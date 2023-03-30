Europe’s best private bank 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Amid strong competition between Europe’s leading private banks, the judges agree that BNP Paribas deserves to be recognised this year as the region’s best private bank, an award supported by two other honours: best for digital and discretionary portfolio management.

Of many factors that play into the judge’s decision, BNPP's comprehensive range of products and services, experienced and expert teams, financial strength, European presence and global scale are all highlighted as key attributes, benefiting the bank’s clients from high net-worth individuals to entrepreneurs and family offices.

Combined, this helped the wealth management business – led by chief executive Vincent Lecomte – attract €4.2 billion of new assets last year, taking its total to €408 billion of assets under management – making it the leading private bank in the region by this metric. One of the biggest contributors to that performance was BNP Paribas Banque Privée, which won the award for best domestic private bank in France.