Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Societe Generale Private Banking

Western Europe's best for philanthropic advisory in Euromoney’s 2025 Private Banking awards goes to Societe Generale Private Banking. In doing so, we recognise the quality of its philanthropic offering.

Its contribution to the development of philanthropy rests on several pillars. One is a philanthropy advisory team seeking to assist the clients in setting up their strategic and impact-oriented philanthropy projects. Another is the Fondation 29 Haussmann grant-making foundation, set up in 2009 under the aegis of Fondation de France, and whose mission is to give children the best chances to grow and become the citizens of tomorrow.

The latter was established to serve as a testing ground for venture philanthropy for clients. The foundation targets young, early stage not-for-profit organisations whose missions are to help children “grow, blossom and build their future”, the company says.

Croisine Martin-Roland

In 2018, it launched charitable structured products: an innovation that resulted in the donation of €6.4