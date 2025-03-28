Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Societe Generale Private Banking

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Western Europe’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Societe Generale Private Banking

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Western Europe's best for philanthropic advisory in Euromoney’s 2025 Private Banking awards goes to Societe Generale Private Banking. In doing so, we recognise the quality of its philanthropic offering.

Its contribution to the development of philanthropy rests on several pillars. One is a philanthropy advisory team seeking to assist the clients in setting up their strategic and impact-oriented philanthropy projects. Another is the Fondation 29 Haussmann grant-making foundation, set up in 2009 under the aegis of Fondation de France, and whose mission is to give children the best chances to grow and become the citizens of tomorrow.

The latter was established to serve as a testing ground for venture philanthropy for clients. The foundation targets young, early stage not-for-profit organisations whose missions are to help children “grow, blossom and build their future”, the company says.

Croisine-Martin-Roland-SocGen-960.jpg
Croisine Martin-Roland

In 2018, it launched charitable structured products: an innovation that resulted in the donation of €6.4

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardWestern EuropeSociete Generale
Gift this article