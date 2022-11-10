The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FINTECH

Inside Onyx: How JPMorgan’s blockchain unit is changing banking

Chris Wright
November 10, 2022
The chief executive of JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain business explains why it has been a long slog, and where the interest lies today after the crypto collapse.

Umar-Farooq-Onyx-JPMorgan-960jpg.jpg
Umar Farooq, Onyx

Umar Farooq is chief executive of Onyx by JPMorgan, a unit of the US house that leverages blockchain technologies for transformative purposes in banking.

Euromoney catches up with him in Singapore on the edges of the country’s annual fintech festival, taking place in person for the first time since 2019. Our interview is prompted by JPMorgan’s role on a landmark decentralised finance (DeFi) deal stewarded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

But it also affords the opportunity to hear Farooq’s thoughts on some of the big digital issues of the day.

One of them is tokenization. That DeFi deal is a prime example, involving the tokenization both of cash and of government securities.

In theory, anything can be tokenized: bonds, loans, private markets like Series A or B funding rounds. But in practice, what is going to work?

“Some asset classes definitely don’t fit,” Farooq says. “Equities are an example, because they’re already so efficient that there may not be significant incremental benefits with current blockchain technology. And on the other end of the spectrum, you have syndicated loans, which are very complex assets that can takes weeks to settle.”


Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.