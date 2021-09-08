DeFi and crypto: The bridge to the future of finance

On August 20, 2021, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies stood at $2.02 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. That is up 160% from $775 billion at the start of this year and over 16-times higher than at the beginning of 2019 when cryptocurrencies together amounted to $128 billion.

It is notoriously volatile, of course.

Having been driven up by Tesla buying $1.5 billion of bitcoin in February and saying that it would accept it as payment for its cars, together with BNY Mellon getting into crypto custody and the listing of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency market hit $2.53 trillion in the second week of May.