The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

JPMorgan sharpens wholesale payments focus

By Chris Wright
December 17, 2020
Share

With the launch of new blockchain and digital currency business Onyx, JPMorgan hasn’t let Covid delay new ideas; in fact, the crisis has helped. Two years after a structural change in treasury services, the bank has updated its ambitions.

Takis-Georgakopoulos-JPMorgan-podium-960x535.png

Two years ago, Euromoney spoke with Takis Georgakopoulos, JPMorgan’s global head of wholesale payments. He said then he wanted JPMorgan to be the largest transaction bank in the world.

Two years on, surveys suggest that on the treasury side at least, he made it: Coalition ranks the bank as having the highest market share for treasury services worldwide, and Greenwich gives it the highest rating for cash management relationships.

“I feel like we’ve delivered on the value proposition which we started working on a few years ago,” Georgakopoulos says.

Instrumental to the process was a decision to bring together all of transaction banking and merchant acquiring, commercial cards and global trade into a single business, now called wholesale payments.

It was a decision born out of the changing nature of customer-supplier engagement.

“It was an exciting opportunity for us, especially in the e-commerce space, with the increasing trend of companies going direct to consumers,” Georgakopoulos says.

Companies like these can bring together thousands of sellers, buyers and app developers, “and what they are looking for is a way to integrate how they accept payments from the end customer, and how they build value in the ecosystem by allowing buyers and sellers to transact within the ecosystem.”


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury treasuryPaymentsJPMorganFintech
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree