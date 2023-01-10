January/February 2023
FEATURES
Hong Kong IPO bankers hope for better in 2023Initial public offerings by Chinese firms are Hong Kong’s lifeblood, yet they were rarer than hen’s teeth in 2022. For deal flow to return, China must open up. Buckle up: things could get bumpy.
Egyptian banks strive for sustainabilityAcross the Middle East and North Africa, Egypt and its banks boast august credentials when it comes to climate and sustainability. But frameworks and agreements are one thing, creating substantive change across an entire financial sector is quite another.
Nearshoring spurs regional credit growth in MexicoA persuasive case can be made for nearshoring, but so far in Latin America there has been little direct evidence that it is happening. In Mexico, things are about to change.
Pressure builds on green hydrogen in pursuit of decarbonizationCOP27 placed green hydrogen production at the top of the global net-zero agenda. Banks want to fund this technology, but energy supply, cost and regulatory uncertainty are jeopardizing its future as the decarbonization solution for hard-to-abate sectors.
Does the Gulf’s breakout year signal lasting change?The Middle East’s capital markets were awash with plus-sized IPOs in 2022, with a growing belief in its future.
The ECB’s path to a digital euroWhile other economic blocs aren’t so convinced of the merits of issuing retail central bank digital currency, the eurozone is ploughing ahead. In doing so, however, it is having to water down the project to such an extent that its usefulness will be limited.
What’s behind SocGen and AllianceBernstein’s new equities partnership?Societe Generale and AllianceBernstein may look like an equities odd couple. Leveraging Societe Generale’s derivatives franchise is key to the new joint venture, as is maintaining AllianceBernstein’s reputation for independence.
MAS in DeFi landmark tradeDBS, JPMorgan and Japan’s SBI combined to launch a groundbreaking decentralized finance trade stewarded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It was a great deal of work, but to what end?
OPINION
LEADERS
Will 2023 be Brazil’s year – or Mexico’s?
It seems difficult to convince investors that higher bank profits are sustainable.
Can the early volumes be sustained through the year?
COLUMNS
The regulated US bank lost 70% of its deposits in a few weeks. But while that run shows the risks of banking the crypto industry, the key lesson is how it is still standing.
First Abu Dhabi Bank looked long and hard at Standard Chartered, and others will do the same so long as it’s cheap. But any suitor must win the approval of Temasek.
Crypto promoters now want traditional financial market regulators to save them; those regulators would rather deliver the final blow.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has lifted the lid on some eye-popping charges against the former CFO of a special purpose acquisition company.