The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

Bank of America: Ready to break out at last?

By Mark Baker
December 10, 2021
Share

Chief executive Brian Moynihan will be hoping that a management reshuffle has set the bank on track to finally make good on the promise of its sprawling reach.


em25 1920x1070 v2.png
The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

When Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan reshuffled his executive team in September, it was in part to reorganise his bench to accommodate the shift of chief financial officer Paul Donofrio to be head of sustainable finance, and the retirements of chief operating officer Tom Montag and vice-chair Anne Finucane.

But it was also aimed at putting the bank on track to deliver a more integrated approach to its product and client spectrum.

The continuum approach that it takes to banking corporates, all the way from its business banking clients with revenues from $5 million to its corporate and investment banking clients with revenues in the billions, is one example of that. It mirrors its portfolio approach to product, with the objective of doing anything that a client might want. The bank argues it has global expertise and local delivery.

In a presentation in September, former global commercial banking president Alastair Borthwick, now taking over from Donofrio in the CFO seat, summed it up: “We’re good at a series of things, and we can deliver that to our clients everywhere.”


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

The Euromoney 25 Bank of AmericaBankingUnited States
Share
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree