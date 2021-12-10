The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The Euromoney 25

HSBC: Quinn makes progress on redirection under China shadow

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2021
It might have the wind in its sails, but the bank will need to be nimble and smart if it is to find success in its three principle aims.


The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

Noel Quinn took the top job at HSBC with a clear plan in mind, articulated at the full-year results announcement in February. The highlights: become a world leader in wealth management, particularly in Asia; lead the world in serving mid-market corporates globally; be the leader in cross-border banking flows aligned to trade and capital corridors; and do all of this while digitalizing, transitioning to net zero and accepting that low interest rates globally are here to stay.

These were all sensible calls, if sometimes largely indistinguishable from previous strategic announcements, and by now it is possible to make some assessments of how it is all going.

Third-quarter numbers showed a 76% jump in reported profit before tax versus the same quarter a year previously, primarily due to releases of provisions set aside for Covid-related credit deterioration that just hasn’t happened.

Noel-Quinn-HSBC-AfE-960.jpg
Noel Quinn

In Asia, there are encouraging signs: revenues are climbing and, in particular, $3.1


The Euromoney 25 BankingHSBCUnited Kingdom
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
